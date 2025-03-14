Burgess Hill care home reaches new heights as council leaders mark major milestone

Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, Cllr Peter Williams, Mayor of Burgess Hill, Cllr Janice Henwood, and Burgess Hill Town Council Chief Executive, Julie Holden, were welcomed as honoured guests at the ceremony. They were warmly received and given an exclusive tour of the new care home, witnessing its progress first-hand and learning more about its vision. The ceremony’s highlight saw Cllr Peter Williams lay one of the final tiles on the roof, symbolising the home’s advancement towards completion and its future role as an integral part of the Burgess Hill community.

Council Leaders Applaud Keymer Hall’s Community-Centred Approach

Reflecting on the occasion, Cllr Peter Williams remarked, “It was a pleasure to be given the opportunity to tour the new Keymer Hall Care Home during its construction stage and to see first-hand the quality of the work being carried out, both inside and out. I was honoured to be chosen to lay a roof tile in the topping out ceremony and wish to thank the Boutique Care Homes team and their contractors for providing such a warm welcome. Within a short time, Keymer Hall will become part of the Burgess Hill community, and I look forward to visiting again when it is open.”

Cllr Janice Henwood, who previously marked the beginning of the home’s construction, shared her enthusiasm for the project’s progress. “It was good to see the progress since I last dug the first hole to initiate the building process. Boutique Care Homes is keen to engage with the local community and support local businesses. The town wishes them well.”

Burgess Hill Town Council Chief Executive, Julie Holden, also expressed her excitement about the home’s future impact. “We are excited for this new care home to come to Burgess Hill. Quality living for our elderly residents when they need a little more support is so important. Keymer Hall, with its varied opportunities for activities and outdoor space, is going to be a beautiful home for many of our residents for years to come.”

A New Standard of Care in Burgess Hill

The event was attended by representatives from Boutique Care Homes, including Director of Operations Martin Murphy, Associate Sales and Marketing Director Carl Roberts, Development Director Tom Duck, and Senior Project Coordinator Rebecca Ruscoe. They were joined by key figures from the building contractor Lawrence Baker, including Nick Kidsley and Site Manager Tony Warner.

Scheduled to open in late 2025, Keymer Hall will offer a 68-bedroom care home providing exceptional residential, dementia, and short-stay care. Unlike larger providers, Keymer Hall will focus on creating an intimate, community-driven atmosphere where personalised, lifestyle-focused care takes centre stage. Designed to be a warm and welcoming environment, the home will feature a vibrant bistro, beautifully landscaped gardens, a hair and beauty salon, and a dedicated hobby room. Boutique Care Homes is committed to delivering care so good, it’s unexpected, ensuring residents feel valued, cherished, and at home.

Speaking on behalf of Boutique Care Homes, Carl Roberts expressed gratitude to the attending guests and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the community. “We are incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the Burgess Hill community and the support from local leaders as we reach this important milestone. At Keymer Hall we believe care is more than just a service; it is a profound feeling of comfort, security, and genuine connection. This vision comes to life through thoughtfully designed spaces, personalised care, and strong community engagement. The home will provide exceptional care while actively fostering intergenerational projects, hosting local events, and offering a welcoming space for schools, charities, and community groups to connect.”

With construction progressing on schedule, Keymer Hall is set to become a standout home for Boutique Care Homes, offering a warm and welcoming environment for all.

For more information about Keymer Hall Care Home or Boutique Care Homes, please visit www.keymerhall.care.

1 . Contributed Honoured Guests, Mayor Henwood, Cllr Williams and BHTC CEO Julie Williams and BCH team outside Keymer Hall March 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Rebecca presents design vision for Keymer Hall Bistro Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed CGI Render of Keymer Hall Care Home Photo: Submitted