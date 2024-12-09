Burgess Hill Choral Society concert captures Christmas spirit

Youthful talent was well showcased as Burgess Hill Choral Society staged its annual Christmas concert on Saturday (December 7).

The concert is a reliable yearly tonic to send the spirits soaring for the season of goodwill, and the busy and well-received programme at the town’s St Andrews’ Church was no exception.

It featured two excellent pieces written by composers when they were still young men, Saint-Saens and Faure.

The sweet string-driven pastoral-shaded prelude to the Saint-Saens Christmas Oratorio, written when he was 22, provided a warming introduction, while the organ and harp infused charming detail without being intrusive. A good balance was kept, as it was throughout the evening, between the excellent South Downs Sinfonia and the choir.

Choir in full flow

The five fine soloists made their mark in the oratorio, invoking gravitas and grace, with powerful ensemble singing capturing the piece’s essential spirituality. Consistently excellent, the choir was at its most powerful and impressive in the piece Wherefore Do The Heathen Clamour?

A sensitive performance of Faure’s moving Cantique de Jean Racine touched the soul of this most lyrical and elegant piece and made it a real treat, with some attractive violin playing.

The gentle Cantique, flowing with captivating charm, won student Faure an award at only 20 in 1865. An expressive rendition by the choir displayed fine transition from power to delicacy. Avoiding the pitfall of slipping the subtle harmonics into sentimentality by the careful pacing of conductor Michael Stefan Wood, this was a performance of great warmth and confidence.

Throughout the whole concert the tumbling sound layers of the choir dovetailed neatly with the soloists and orchestra. They combined as smoothly as a Christmas cocktail. Just occasionally, as in Chilcott’s On Christmas Night, the singers overpowered the beautiful tone and sweetness of talented young soprano Caroline Blair, whose beguiling voice will gain strength with maturity. Like the choir, she can certainly hit the high notes.

It was an inspired move to have the audience joining in carols at the start of each half and they responded well, prompted by Mr Wood’s humorous coaxing. The choir’s enthusiastic treatment of Deck the Hall was one of the most joyous few minutes of the evening.

Corelli’s Christmas Concerto gave the sinfonia, led deftly by Liz Norton, some time in the spotlight. Its best moments came in the faster movements, particularly in the spirited second piece, powered by compelling cello and bass.

The soloists were Caroline Blair soprano, Hera Protopapas high mezzo soprano, Ruby Bak substitute mezzo soprano, Owen Lucas tenor and Tom Butler, bass. They showed great power as an ensemble.

The concert was dedicated to Margaret Vowles, who with husband Arthur played a big part in developing the choral society over many years. She would have been proud of their progress.

Phil Dennett