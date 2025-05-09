Burgess Hill commemorates 80th Anniversary of VE Day with community celebration

The commemorations began with a poignant morning service attended by residents, dignitaries, and community groups. The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard and Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex also attended this. The service featured a historical reading by newly appointed Town Mayor, Stuart Condie, and a proclamation by local resident Mr John Buck. Members of the Royal British Legion laid wreaths alongside pupils from Burgess Hill Academy and London Meed primary school. The service concluded with a moving performance of I Vow To Thee My Country, sung by local talent Helen Underwood-Lewis and accompanied by the Burgess Hill Salvation Army Band.

As the sun shone down, the celebrations continued with a vibrant community Street Party on Church Walk. Seventy residents representing 12 local groups—each making a significant impact on the town—gathered for food, music, and shared memories. Students from Burgess Hill Girls helped serve food provided by GoodOaks Homecare and entertained guests with wartime songs. ITV Meridian News attended the event, filming segments including the popular cake judging competition, which was supported by the Burgess Hill Martlets Women’s Institute. Southway Junior School’s choir also performed, and lively roving music was provided by local group The Ukaholics. The Burgess Hill Yarnbombers added a creative flair with handmade table decorations.

The day culminated in a spectacular evening event in the park, drawing a large crowd for a full programme of musical entertainment. The highlight was the lighting of the beacon at 9:30pm, symbolising national unity and remembrance. The ceremony featured another stirring performance of I Vow To Thee My Country. Burgess Hill Bonfire Society manned their popular BBQ and assisted with the beacon lighting.

“The turnout and spirit of the day were truly uplifting,” said Town Council Leader Peter Williams. “It was a fitting tribute to those who lived through the war and a beautiful expression of community pride. We are grateful to all who helped make it such a memorable day.”

Burgess Hill Town Council extends heartfelt thanks to all participants, performers, volunteers, and staff who helped bring the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations to life.

