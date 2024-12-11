Bright Horizons Tudor House Nursery and Preschool recently enjoyed an educational visit from the Burgess Hill Fire Station crew.

All the Bright Horizons nurseries in Sussex have a great working relationship with the local fire crews. Earlier in the year, children from the Bright Horizons Lavender Lodge setting visited the local fire station. This latest visit by the fire crew to Tudor House delighted the children, particularly as they have shown a keen interest in learning about community helpers.

Rosie, nursery manager at Tudor House, explained: “In the weeks leading up to this visit, the children engaged in imaginative play. They built their own fire engines with wooden blocks and transformed the garden's role play car wash into a bustling fire station, complete with firefighter hats. This visit provided a perfect opportunity to extend their curiosity and strengthen our community ties. “The excitement of seeing a real fire engine up close captivated all the children, including our youngest, who were mesmerized by the flashing lights. This experience not only fuelled their current interests but also underscored the importance of trusting and understanding our emergency services from an early age.”

Luke Young, a firefighter from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, commented: "Working with nurseries and schools in our community is an incredibly valuable part of what we do. These visits give us the opportunity to engage with young children in a fun and educational way, teaching them important fire safety tips from a young age. During our recent visit to Tudor House, it was amazing to see the children’s enthusiasm as they explored the fire engine, even if the siren was a little bit scary. By building these connections early, we hope they carry these important lessons and experiences with them as they grow, and maybe even dream of becoming a firefighter one day!"

Tudor House Nursery is committed to fostering strong community relationships and providing enriching experiences for children. It focuses on a unique Nurture Approach; an evidence-based blend of holistic learning alongside support for children’s emotional wellbeing, which is delivered by its dedicated practitioners.

The team look forward to many more collaborative events with local heroes. Please visit the Tudor House website (www.brighthorizons.co.uk/our-nurseries/tudor-house-burgess-hill-day-nursery-and-preschool) for more information or to book a tour.