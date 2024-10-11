Burgess Hill Golf 'Hole in One' Charity Day 2024 raises £2,300 for Air Ambulance KSS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The local community came together in full force at the Burgess Hill Golf Centre for a Charity Golf Day, raising an impressive £2,300 for the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS). The event, held on a sunny Saturday, saw a fantastic turnout of 140 golfers eager to support a worthy cause while enjoying a day on the course.

Over the past two years, these efforts have accumulated a total of £4,600 raised for the Air Ambulance KSS, showcasing the ongoing dedication and generosity of the local community in supporting this vital service.

One of the day's main highlights was the exciting challenge at the 1st hole, where golfers had a shot at winning £5,000 for a hole-in-one. While the grand prize eluded the participants, spirits remained high, with everyone enjoying the friendly competition.

In addition to the main event, families got involved in the fundraising efforts as well. Parents and children joined the fun at the putting green, playing mini golf and contributing to the donations. The family-friendly atmosphere added an extra layer of enjoyment to the day, making it an event for all ages.

Golf Manager, Bruce Whalley presenting the cheque to Air Ambulance KSS

Bruce Whalley, Director of Golf at Burgess Hill, expressed his delight with how the day unfolded, saying, "It was wonderful to see so many people come together for such a great cause. The support from our local golfers, families, and community members was overwhelming." He also gave a special thanks to the greenkeeping staff, whose early morning efforts ensured the course was in perfect condition for the day's play.

The event was a resounding success, raising vital funds for Air Ambulance KSS, which provides life-saving emergency services across the region. Whalley concluded by saying, "We look forward to hosting many more charity events in the future, and we’re grateful for everyone who made this one such a success."

With community spirit and generosity at its core, the Charity Golf Day at Burgess Hill Golf Centre was an event to remember, contributing to a cause that makes a real difference.