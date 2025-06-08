Burgess Hill Marching Youth to perform in prestigious event for the second time

The Burgess Hill Marching Youth has been invited to perform at the London Band Week Tattoo and Palace Parade for the second time. They are the only youth band in the country to have been invited back for the entire weekend!

On the 28th and 29th June, 2025, members of the Burgess Hill Marching Youth will travel to London to participate in London Band Week alongside British and American youth bands as well as the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines.

BHMY took part in the inaugural event back in 2023 and is the only youth band to have been invited back to participate in both days.

The band has prepared a marching display for ‘The London Tattoo - Doe Den Tap Toe!’ which will be performed on the Saturday to a sell out audience at the London ExCeL. Bandmaster Claire Stacey said, “Months of work perfecting music and movement has meant high levels of dedication and resilience all round - including the neighbours close to London Meed Primary School where we practice! The band members have worked so hard to meet our high expectations. They’ve juggled exams, work, homework, school trips, other hobbies and much, much more to make sure they’re ready.

The band is the strongest it’s ever been and we are thrilled to be taking a band of 50 performers to London. We have a lot of supporters coming to watch us, the American bands and the Royal Marines. It’s going to be an amazing day.”

The second day takes place at Hampton Court Palace where the band will take part in the Palace Parade Review and Drum Battle at Flowerpot Gate. “The short parade will include some of our favourite crowd pleasers and our drummers have worked relentlessly to get ready for the drum battle. They’re really good!” said Claire.

The band will be wearing their full uniform which was originally based on the Ghurka’s uniform when the band was formed in the late 1980s. A bandmember said “It’s a real privilege to be wearing this uniform because we don’t get to wear it very often and it always adds another level to the performance.”

BHMY would like to thank all of its ongoing supporters that have helped to make this happen. Including Wendy, our fabulous 83 year old seamstress who has made new tunics and trousers, Burgess Hill District Lions Club for their support and all the volunteers and parents who regularly go above and beyond to help.

For more details on London Band Week events, visit www.londonbandweek.com.

For more information on Burgess Hill Marching Youth and how to join, visit linktr.ee/bhmy.