Burgess Hill retirement community united to commemorate VE day anniversary

The events, organised jointly by the on-site team at Corbett Court and homeowners, brought together the community, their friends, and families to remember the contribution and sacrifice made by so many to end the Second World War.

Events and activities at Corbett Court have included:

A themed movie theatre in Corbett Court’s communal lounge, complete with projector and cinema concession. VE Day memory footage played throughout the week with nostalgic matinee movie screenings and evening shows.

A professional dance routine in the Corbett Court gardens on the evening of Thursday 8th May, including lighted fire batons to emulate the lighting of the beacon.

A visit from vintage cars on the afternoon of Thursday 8th May to provide a trip down memory lane for Corbett Court homeowners and staff.

Themed games, such as ‘Pin the cigar on the Churchill’.

Staff dressed in vintage costumes serving afternoon tea in the Corbett Court bistro on Thursday 8th May.

Themed decorations throughout the development, including sandbags and vintage bunting.

Amanda George, the Corbett Court Duty Manager who help coordinate the events, said: “I’m so blessed to work at Corbett Court. Last week we paused not just to remember VE Day 80 years ago, but to honour those who lived it. All our residents were part of a generation whose resilience shaped the world today, and while time moves on, the memory must not. At Corbett Court, I wanted to help do our best not just to mark a date, but to celebrate them, and thank them.”

Corbett Court homeowner, Beryl Harris, added: “I love being part of the Corbett Court community where we often come together to celebrate or mark important dates. The 80th anniversary of VE was especially poignant to everyone, so it was great to be a part of the commemorations the on-site team put together.”

Events at Corbett Court made the most of the ample shared areas at the development, including the reception area, communal lounge, on-site bistro and gardens.

Commenting on the commemorations, the Corbett Court Estate Manager Mandy Nightingale said: “We’re so lucky at Corbett Court to have the space and facilities to host these sorts of events, and so lucky to have a vibrant community that gets stuck in too, so we’re delighted with how the week went.”

1 . Contributed Lighted fire dance Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Corbett Court VE Day party Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Corbett Court cinema Photo: Submitted