Burgess Hill shoppers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

Customers in Burgess Hill will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Burgess Hill Gatehouse Express store on Temple Grove off Gatehouse Lane, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

Among the schools hoping to secure the £5,000 is Birchwood Grove School PTA, which is looking to improve and enhance the playing area by providing exciting and engaging play equipment.

Another school is Friends of Woodlands Meed, which aims to raise funds for a hand-operated bike for students with special educational needs.

The third school is St Pauls Catholic College, which is looking to provide a new outdoor seating area for children to use during break and lunchtimes.

Tammie Perry, store manager at Burgess Hill Gatehouse Express, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

“Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts programme, which supports children and young people in communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.