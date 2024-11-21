Burgess Hill shoppers help local charity deliver Christmas pantos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Head2Head Sensory Theatre will receive £1,000 following a customer vote in the Burgess Hill area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will enable the small theatre charity to put on two performances of Rumpelstiltskin the seasonal pantomime for children with disabilities. Head2Head Sensory Theatre was established in 2005 to create imaginative accessible theatre for everyone.

Head2Head’s Founder Anni Rhodes- Steere said: “For small, volunteer led charities like ours, this will allow us to help more children with learning and physical disabilities to access theatre in their community. We will also be able to perform at Ingfield Manor Special School in early January."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To boost funds for extra food and activity equipment, Tesco is introducing a £5m grant programme, in partnership with Groundwork UK, to give children across the UK a stronger start in life.

Local theatre charity jump for joy as Burgess Hill shoppers support panto season!

The grants will help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Tesco’s Stronger Starts – previously Tesco Bags of Help and Tesco Community Grants - has already provided over £115 million to more than 65,000 projects across Britain.

Claire de Silva, Tesco UK Head of Communities and Local Media, said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said: “As a community charity, we have seen first-hand how schools and other groups supporting young people have been playing a much bigger role in ensuring children are getting a healthy start to the day and getting access to spaces and services to support physical activity and mental health.

Local theatre charity jump for joy at Burgess Hill shoppers support!

"Family budgets are tight and school budgets are tight, but it’s so important that children stay fed, fit and focused, so we’re delighted to be able to prioritise these activities alongside Tesco with the Stronger Starts programme.”

Head2Head Sensory Theatre will be performing its community pantomime – Rumpelstiltskin - in Burgess Hill on Sunday, November 24, tickets available online. https://h2hsensorytheatre.com/product/relaxed-pantomime-performance/