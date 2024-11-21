Burgess Hill shoppers help local charity deliver Christmas pantos
The funding will enable the small theatre charity to put on two performances of Rumpelstiltskin the seasonal pantomime for children with disabilities. Head2Head Sensory Theatre was established in 2005 to create imaginative accessible theatre for everyone.
Head2Head’s Founder Anni Rhodes- Steere said: “For small, volunteer led charities like ours, this will allow us to help more children with learning and physical disabilities to access theatre in their community. We will also be able to perform at Ingfield Manor Special School in early January."
To boost funds for extra food and activity equipment, Tesco is introducing a £5m grant programme, in partnership with Groundwork UK, to give children across the UK a stronger start in life.
The grants will help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.
Tesco’s Stronger Starts – previously Tesco Bags of Help and Tesco Community Grants - has already provided over £115 million to more than 65,000 projects across Britain.
Claire de Silva, Tesco UK Head of Communities and Local Media, said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too."
Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said: “As a community charity, we have seen first-hand how schools and other groups supporting young people have been playing a much bigger role in ensuring children are getting a healthy start to the day and getting access to spaces and services to support physical activity and mental health.
"Family budgets are tight and school budgets are tight, but it’s so important that children stay fed, fit and focused, so we’re delighted to be able to prioritise these activities alongside Tesco with the Stronger Starts programme.”
Head2Head Sensory Theatre will be performing its community pantomime – Rumpelstiltskin - in Burgess Hill on Sunday, November 24, tickets available online. https://h2hsensorytheatre.com/product/relaxed-pantomime-performance/