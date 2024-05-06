Burgess Hill students undertake work experience with the Band of the Grenadier Guards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sophie Stacey and Lily Scrase are woodwind players within the Burgess Hill Marching Youth and Year 10 students at TBHA. When the oppportunitity to do work experience with the Band of the Grenadier Guards was presented to them, they both jumped at the chance to spend the week playing music and learning more about life as a musician in the Army.

The girls were escorted to London and back by family members each day and they took part in a variety of activities, carefully planned out by the recruitment team. They participated in full band rehearsals, ensemble work, watched rehearsals and got a front row view at the changing of the guard. Both girls are currently working towards grades on their instrument, so they were given 1:1 tuition on their pieces and scales.

Sophie said: "The 1:1 lessons were amazing. I’ve learnt loads. I’ve learnt how to breathe properly so I can play louder for longer and my playing is actually much better already. I worked on my grade pieces and because the lessons were at least an hour, I worked really hard on them and I think I’ve made loads of progress.

Sophie and Lily with musicians from the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

"We watched the Changing of the Guard and we walked down the road behind the band, escorted by two Army Musicians in uniform in front of all the tourists!! That was awesome. They played music I recognised outside Buckingham Palace, some pieces that we play in our band too.

"We spent time with the Bands of the Grenadier, Coldstream and Welsh Guards this week. Everyone was really friendly and helpful. Overall, I think my favourite bit was playing in the clarinet quartet."

Lily was equally positive about the experience saying: "It's so hard to choose a favourite bit, as the whole week was an amazing experience but if I had to choose my favourite part of the week it would be playing Moon River with the saxophone quartet and having private lessons with Chris where I learnt new skills to improve my playing ability."

Despite being exhausted, Sophie and Lily attended their usual band rehearsal on Thursday evening and were able to put some of their new skills into action.

As part of BHMY, the girls enjoy performing at various events and often help to teach our newest members to play the clarinet and saxophone.