Burgess Hill Summer Fayre a huge success
The event, organised and funded by Burgess Hill Town Council saw more than 3000 residents enjoy a range of stalls and activities across St John's Park.
Bigger than ever, a range of community groups, charities and businesses filled St John's Park on Sunday, June 23 for the event.
Opened by the Summer Fayre Parade, the park was bustling as Burgess Hill Marching Youth led local schools in a parade. Local primary schools, London Meed, Manor Field, Birchwood Grove, The Gattons and Sheddingdean worked with local community arts charity, Same Sky to create their parade pieces: a fox, a badger, a seahorse, a hedgehog and a deer.
The Town Council organised and funded the workshops for the schools, allowing the children to access a brilliant creative opportunity. The schools were joined in the parade by Girlguiding and Burgess Hill Youth's young carers.
Displays and talks were given throughout the day. Huxley's Birds of Prey Centre put on two flying demonstrations with their fantastic birds, whilst Sussex Green Living gave talks on GYO Gardening and Connecting with Nature. Local business, Joyous Flow Arts provided free circus workshops for children and families. Performances by the Triangle's Acro Squad, Ariel Academy and Burgess Hill Rugby Club also wowed the crowds!
The Town Council collaborated with Heath Vets to bring the Summer Fayre Dog Show to the event, with some fabulous winners across all five categories: Perfect Puppy, Most Handsome Hound, Prettiest Pooch, Best Rescue and Best Trick. Town Mayor, Janice Henwood awarded Best in Show.
Huge thanks go to Burgess Hill Bonfire Society and Central Sussex Rotary for their help marshalling the event, and to Burgess Hill District Lions Club for their contributions towards the costs of the parade.
Looking to make the Summer Fayre even bigger in 2025, the Town Council are seeking ideas from members of the public for the event. Our online feedback form is available at the following link: https://forms.gle/GefCTYU5oqipyrUNA
Further information on all stallholders at 2024's Summer Fayre can be found in the digital programme on the Town Council website: https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/summer-fayre/
