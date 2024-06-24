Burgess Hill Summer Fayre a huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With more than 80 stallholders, the Burgess Hill Summer Fayre hit new heights in 2024!

The event, organised and funded by Burgess Hill Town Council saw more than 3000 residents enjoy a range of stalls and activities across St John's Park.

Bigger than ever, a range of community groups, charities and businesses filled St John's Park on Sunday, June 23 for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened by the Summer Fayre Parade, the park was bustling as Burgess Hill Marching Youth led local schools in a parade. Local primary schools, London Meed, Manor Field, Birchwood Grove, The Gattons and Sheddingdean worked with local community arts charity, Same Sky to create their parade pieces: a fox, a badger, a seahorse, a hedgehog and a deer.

Summer Fayre Parade.

The Town Council organised and funded the workshops for the schools, allowing the children to access a brilliant creative opportunity. The schools were joined in the parade by Girlguiding and Burgess Hill Youth's young carers.

Displays and talks were given throughout the day. Huxley's Birds of Prey Centre put on two flying demonstrations with their fantastic birds, whilst Sussex Green Living gave talks on GYO Gardening and Connecting with Nature. Local business, Joyous Flow Arts provided free circus workshops for children and families. Performances by the Triangle's Acro Squad, Ariel Academy and Burgess Hill Rugby Club also wowed the crowds!

The Town Council collaborated with Heath Vets to bring the Summer Fayre Dog Show to the event, with some fabulous winners across all five categories: Perfect Puppy, Most Handsome Hound, Prettiest Pooch, Best Rescue and Best Trick. Town Mayor, Janice Henwood awarded Best in Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge thanks go to Burgess Hill Bonfire Society and Central Sussex Rotary for their help marshalling the event, and to Burgess Hill District Lions Club for their contributions towards the costs of the parade.

Children in the Summer Fayre Parade.

Looking to make the Summer Fayre even bigger in 2025, the Town Council are seeking ideas from members of the public for the event. Our online feedback form is available at the following link: https://forms.gle/GefCTYU5oqipyrUNA