Burgess Hill Teddy Bears Picnic success

On Monday, July 1, Burgess Hill Town Council – alongside The King’s Church and Central Sussex Rotary – delivered The Burgess Hill Teddy Bears Picnic in St John’s Park. With a whole range of activities for babies and pre-schoolers to get involved with.

There was a mix of businesses and community groups providing free activities on the day, including painting with Plaster2Paint, singing sessions led by Westend Wigglers and story time with Gobbledy Books. Soft play was provided by the Triangle Leisure Centre and Burgess Hill Library brought their ever-popular rhyme and story sessions to the park.

There was a football area run by Little Kickers, a parachute song time led by The King’s Church, as well as craft activities. West Sussex County Council’s Early Years team and the HAF team attended with information for parents.

Rainbow Tots at St Edwards’, Building Hope, the year six students from London Meed and Crest Swim School also joined the fun with stalls and activities too!

The Burgess Hill District Lions mascot got in on the fun.

The Burgess Hill District Lions kindly funded the event, allowing the children to use the bouncy castle and ball pit free of charge, as well as enjoy free rides on the model railway, with Mid Sussex Model Engineering Club. The Lions mascot even popped along and joined in with the fun too!

Christine Muschamp, President of The Burgess Hill District Lions, who funded the event said: “The Burgess Hill District Lions are delighted to provide sponsorship to the event, as well as the mascot, and we hope all the children and parents had a lovely time!”

Co-organiser Angie Bee, Children and Families Team Leader at The King’s Church Mid-Sussex said: “It was wonderful to get outside, together with families in the community and other local organisations. What a great turn-out and fabulous community spirit!”

Co-organiser and Central Sussex Rotary President, Julie Smyth said: “This was a superb event and proves that when the community and local organisations work together, we can achieve so much more. Thanks to Burgess Hill Town Council Community Team for co-ordinating this”

We would be grateful on any feedback on the event to help us shape future events, please visit https://forms.gle/ERdWtLiyz1VA4wVb7 to do so.

Hopefully we will see you all back again in 2025!