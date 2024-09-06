Burgess Hill Town Council celebrates Silver Sunday

Burgess Hill Town Council are participating in the national celebrations for Silver Sunday by having a tea party on Thursday 3 October.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be musical entertainment, nibbles and hot drinks from 2-4pm, at Kings Weald Community Centre.

It is free to attend but tickets MUST be booked in advance, from 9 September, via The Help Point at 96 Church Walk or by calling 01444 247726.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is for Burgess Hill residents who are senior citizens and adults who are feeling isolated. This event is organised by Burgess Hill Town Council with sponsorship from Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.

To find out more about Silver Sunday visit silversunday.org.uk/about/