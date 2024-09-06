Burgess Hill Town Council celebrates Silver Sunday
Burgess Hill Town Council are participating in the national celebrations for Silver Sunday by having a tea party on Thursday 3 October.
There will be musical entertainment, nibbles and hot drinks from 2-4pm, at Kings Weald Community Centre.
It is free to attend but tickets MUST be booked in advance, from 9 September, via The Help Point at 96 Church Walk or by calling 01444 247726.
This event is for Burgess Hill residents who are senior citizens and adults who are feeling isolated. This event is organised by Burgess Hill Town Council with sponsorship from Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.
To find out more about Silver Sunday visit silversunday.org.uk/about/
