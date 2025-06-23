Burgess Hill Town Council celebrates success of biggest Summer Fayre to date!

A programme for the day was available at the Town Council gazebo with Help Point staff and councillors on hand to answer residents questions.

Carl Roberts, Director of Sales stated:

“Keymer Hall by Boutique Care Homes was proud to support this year’s Burgess Hill Summer Fayre programme, celebrating the town’s vibrant community spirit and the connections that bring people together. As we prepare to open Keymer Hall, our new care home in Burgess Hill, we remain committed to becoming a valued part of the community, supporting local events, championing inclusion, and helping people of all ages feel at home.”

There were over 80 stalls, with food options available such as Spanish and Greek dishes, plus the Burgess Hill Bonfire Society’s popular BBQ, which sold out. Plenty of sweet treats to please with delicious donuts from Sugarlips, colourful cupcakes from local charity Christmas Wishes, sweets from Chloe Candy Corner and beautiful biscuits from JubyLee Bakes. Residents agreed there was so much to choose from. The long queue at the ice cream van was kept entertained by the walkabout butterfly performers and could hear the performances from the arena in front of the pavilion. There was a packed performance programme too and all enjoyed the local talent on display.

The BMX display proved popular with an impressive demonstration plus safety guidance too. The hawks added more excitement to the event and the community enjoyed dramatic displays by Birds of Prey, provided by Huxleys and sponsored by Good Oaks, Quality Care at Home.

Elena Mlajiceanu, Director at Good Oaks said “We had a fantastic day yesterday, it was lovely seeing the community coming together and seeing so many families enjoying all the activities. What a fabulous job the Council have done to bring that all together.”

Free activities kept residents busy all day with circus skills by Circus All Stars, slack line balancing by RPM Displays, inflatables from Brighton Bouncy Castles and an under 5s dedicated area provided by Triangle Leisure Centre. Burgess Hill Bonfire Society also assisted with the marshalling of the event to ensure safety for all.

Sadly, the dog show had to be cancelled the day before due to the warm weather. However, Heath Vets still had a presence with a stall offering giveaways and answering residents' enquiries.

Burgess Hill Marching Youth stated:

“We had an amazing time this morning leading the parade of local school children, youth groups and organisations around St John’s park for this year’s Summer Faye. We always love performing in our home town and thank you to Burgess Hill Town Council events team for inviting us.”

Company owner of Pet Portraits by Kathy O’Regan said:

"It was amazing to be part of such a wonderful event. From start to finish the event was so well organised and managed. I had an absolutely amazing day and met some wonderful people. We have such a lovely community and was so thankful to be part of the event."

Local schools that participated have also commented it was lovely to see the community come together in the park.

Burgess Hill Town Football Club ran a keepy-uppy competition and had people at their stall purchasing merchandise to support their local team. Dave Bradbury commented:

“Really really enjoyed being a part of it and it was brilliantly organised. I thought the numbers who attended were really good and it was brilliant to see the residents of Burgess Hill support the event. Lovely to see something so positive happening in the town.”

Deputy Town Mayor David Eggleton, who opened the event, stated:

“It was wonderful to see so many people from the community come together in St Johns Park to have fun in the sun on Sunday at the town fayre. The community groups, the BHTC community team, and the many volunteers who so kindly gave up their free time to make the fayre work truly did the town proud. The predictions that it would be the best summer fayre ever were correct and we look forward to next years event being even better thanks to our community.

1 . Contributed Burnside and Othellos signing "Colour my world" Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Circus skills with Circus All stars Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Burgess Hill Creative Community who assisted the parade workshop Photo: Submitted