Burgess Hill Town Council says Shop Local this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town Council launches its new annual Shop Local campaign to encourage residents to shop locally this Christmas.

Here at Burgess Hill Town Council, we strongly believe in supporting the town’s local businesses and by choosing to shop locally this Christmas, you are showing your support for these businesses, the town’s economy and reducing your carbon footprint.

We are fully aware of the current difficulties businesses and residents are facing; however, businesses need your support more than ever to ensure the town centre is kept thriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shop Local is an exciting reward scheme, whereby shoppers using local businesses signed up to the scheme will be entered into a Christmas prize draw. Shoppers can collect a loyalty card and FREE tote bag from Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point, together with a list of participating traders, and can then start collecting stamps whilst shopping across Burgess Hill.

Shop Local Logo.

Thirty-one shops and businesses within Burgess Hill are participating in the scheme which celebrates the town and its community. When out and about doing their Christmas shopping, customers are offered a loyalty card which is stamped when they buy something in one of the participating shops.

Once they have collected just six stamps, they are entered into a free prize draw to win a host of gifts generously donated by the shops across the town.

Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, Peter Williams commented: 'In this digital age, when it is so easy to do all your shopping from the comfort of your home, we must not forget the shopkeepers that are part of our local society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of them have been in Burgess Hill for decades now, others more recently but they all depend on our custom to keep them in business. I am pleased to see that the Shop Local Scheme is returning, with a sizeable number of businesses signed up, and recommend that all shoppers do the same by calling into the Help Point'.

The scheme starts from Monday, September 2. Loyalty cards will be available from the Help Point, and participating shops. The prize draw will be made by the Burgess Hill Town Mayor on December 20, with winners being invited to collect their prizes before Christmas.

If you would like to find out more about this scheme or sign your business up, please contact the Help Point Team directly on 01444 247726 / [email protected].