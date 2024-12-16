Burgess Hill Town FC launch new beer

Burgess Hill Town Football Club are thrilled to announce the launch of their own beer.

Brewed by our friends at North Garden Brewery ‘Hazy Hillian’ will be available in cans on matchdays at the bar and will also be available in four pack gift boxes.

The design of the can features a green and black tie which recognises the Hillians supporters group ‘The Alliance’ who travel home and away cheering the Hillians on.

Hazy Hillian is a New England Pale Ale (NEPA) brewed with Amarillo, Azacca, Idaho 7, and Simcoe hops. It’s full bodied, juicy and with low bitterness.

Dave Bradbury and James Harley with the cans

BHTFC Operations Manager Dave Bradbury said: “We are delighted to release this special beer that we know our supporters and visitors to the Hillians Bar will enjoy.

"The design of the beer can gives a nod to our excellent fan base who follow us everywhere supporting the team and enjoy a good beer! Thank you to James who has brewed this beer for us and we thank North Garden Brewery and the Brickworks for their continued support of the Hillians.”

North Gardens Head Brewer James Harley said: “We are delighted to celebrate the Hillians by creating this special beer for BHTFC. Working with our community is the most rewarding part of what we do at North Garden Brewery and so it is very exciting to be involved with this great club.

"We look forward to seeing and supporting many future matches”.

The Beer will be available from this Saturday as the Hillians welcome Herne Bay to the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium.