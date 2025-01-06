Burgess Hill u3a to hold open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday 16th January could be the day you decide to take up a new interest.

From 9.45a.m to 12.15p.m Burgess Hill u3a will be at Cyprus Hall for their renewals morning.

However its not just about existing members, new members can also sign up and there will be a number of interests highlighted, It would be impossible to show all the 60 or more groups within Burgess Hill u3a but everybody should be able to find something that will interest them.

So come along for a cuppa and a chat, it could change your retirement.