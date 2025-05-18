Burgess Hill Win Inter u3a quiz
Burgess Hill won last weeks inter u3a quiz held at the Adastra Hall in Hassocks.
The competition is held every two years when u3a‘s from Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and Ditchling (HHD), Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill compete, each with three teams of six players.
Competition was as fierce ever over five rounds, which included sport, general knowledge and English literature.
As Paul Woods, Burgess Hill’s Chair commented: “This is my first time at this quiz and I think we all found it tough going. We must thank Hassocks u3a who made such an excellent job of hosting it and assure them that we will keep the trophy well-polished.”