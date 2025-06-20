Burgess Hill Youth Council celebrates successful year of civic engagement and community involvement
The final meeting saw youth councillors come together to share their ideas for improvements to St John’s Park, focusing on new playground equipment and features they would like to see in the upcoming review. Their thoughtful input will now be passed to the Town Council Working Party and, subsequently, to Mid Sussex District Council for consideration.
Throughout the year, the Youth Council—made up of students from local junior and secondary schools—has taken part in a wide range of activities and discussions. From selling handmade Christmas cards and plants at council-run markets, to exploring the history and careers within the heritage railway sector during a visit to the Bluebell Railway for Railway 200, the young councillors have remained active and engaged.
They’ve also held meaningful discussions about their town, sharing what they love about Burgess Hill and suggesting areas for improvement. Topics debated this year included community development, lowering the voting age, and the role of MPs in Parliament.
Councillor Brenda Williams, Chair of Community Engagement Key Area Group commented:
"The Youth Council has had a busy and very successful year, with discussion and debate on many topics ranging from what we’d like to see in our community to lowering the voting age. Finishing the year with a Railway 200 visit to the Bluebell Railway was a wonderful way to bring together learning and celebration. Our grateful thanks to all staff members at the participating schools for supporting the Youth Council initiative."
The Youth Council will reconvene in the autumn term, welcoming back returning members and inviting new voices to take part in shaping the future of Burgess Hill.