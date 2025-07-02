Burning the Clocks to take a fallow year and return in 2026 with the theme ‘Magicada’

Same Sky, the creators of Burning the Clocks, today announced its winter solstice event will pause in 2025. This will allow for the organisation to focus on future planning whilst running its spectacular national programme of events, and preparing for the event’s return in 2026.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2026 effigy has been commissioned with the theme, ‘Magicada’, representing a symbolic rest followed by a noisy awakening. The massive lantern sculpture will be displayed publicly this year in Central Brighton on Sunday 21 December 2025.

Same Sky will continue to run more than two dozen community arts events across the country in the coming year. Their national programme includes Glow Wild at Wakehurst Kew, Bexley Winter Lights, Jack on the Green in Worthing, Brighton Children’s Parade in collaboration with Brighton Festival, the Horsham Children’s Parade in collaboration with Happy Accidents and the Winter Light Parades across Kent with Cohesion+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane McMorrow, Same Sky’s interim CEO said: “It was a tough but necessary decision to take a year off from running Burning the Clocks this year in order to focus our resources and allow time to strategically review and secure the long term future for Same Sky. We’re a small but powerful charity that has connected communities through shared art projects since we began in 1987 - but in recent years alongside many other small arts charities we’ve faced immense funding challenges. We have a tiny core team and each year we’ve only been able to stage the event thanks to every single person associated with the organisation, especially our artists and events team, going above and beyond.

Burning the Clocks 2024

“We also said goodbye to our artistic director this year - John Varah who retired after 34 years at Same Sky - which made this a good moment to review the organisation’s structure and ensure we are secure and fit for purpose to continue to make more positive community impact for many decades to come,” added McMorrow.

The cost to stage large scale community events like Burning the Clocks have soared in recent years - with an expenditure increase of 44 per cent since 2019 and 2024’s costs’ exceeding £50,000.This includes significant logistical costs such as security and stewarding, personnel, equipment, pyrotechnics, and insurance, as well as funding school and community workshops and artistic contributions. Income from supporters, participants, sponsors, and donors helped cover a third of the event’s cost last year.

Burning the Clocks 2024 was possible due to support from Arts Council England, Hand Brew Co., The Boyne Family, and James Heath and Co. In kind contributions were also made by Brighton Fringe, Brighton and Hove City Council, Brighton Winter Fayre, Brighton Dome and Festival, Moshimo, Infinity Co Op, The Chilli Pickle and Sea Lanes. The event is made possible because of the momentous effort of Same Sky’s artists, production team, volunteers, donation collectors, bands and musicians, lantern makers and other supporters of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information on the 21 December 2025 winter solstice event that will display the effigy for Burning the Clocks 2026, and for the latest updates from Same Sky visit Same Sky’s Website or find them on Instagram or facebook ( facebook.com/burningtheclocks).