Burns Night celebrations at Lydfords care home
Staff and residents at the home were involved in a number of activities, learning the art of Scottish country dancing and the ceilidh to mark the Scottish institution, including giving the time-honoured address to the ‘Great chieftain O’ the pudding race’ – the haggis.
General Manager, Anthony, at Lydfords, thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an evening steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting in a spot of Scotch whisky tasting and reading a selection of Burns’ poems.
He said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Lydfords, it’s so important to continue these traditions. Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Haggis with neeps and tatties all prepared by our stellar Chef, Joe.
"We also had great fun discovering how much, we knew about Scotland with our brilliant Scottish quiz.”