Burwash Village News

By Thomas Travers
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 10:20 BST
Burwash Village, Weald and Common.

Burwash Village, St Bartholomew's CoE. UB Parish Communion, Sunday 9th February for 10am and evening song for 4.30pm. Holy communion, Thursday 13th for 10am.

If any clubs, groups or event organiser's would like something published please contact me by telephone or email. For the readers, there are many different activities local to Burwash village, Weald and Common, if you have a questions, I'd be happy to help or point you in the right direction if I can. My contact number is 01435 882828 or email me on the address below.

