Burwash Village Voice

Weald and Common.

Burwash, Brownie Christmas card service, 40p per card, put both in box. Brownie boxes in various locations around the village. Last post for Wednesday 18th 5pm.

Back to Burwash, Burwash short mat bowl's have had some great game's over the past few week's winning all four home game's on the 28th November and a draw away on December 3rd against two very difficult team's with some top league player's. Well done.