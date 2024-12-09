Burwash Village Voice
Burwash, Brownie Christmas card service, 40p per card, put both in box. Brownie boxes in various locations around the village. Last post for Wednesday 18th 5pm.
Village hall Christmas Day lunch, arrive 12.30pm for 1pm lunch for everyone who shouldn't be alone Christmas Day.
St Bartholomew's, Nine lesson's and carol's Sunday 22nd 4pm. Midnight mass Christmas Eve 11.30pm. Nativity family service Christmas Day 10.00am.
Burwash common/weald, Bereavment friendship group Old orchard cafe Tuesday 17th 10.30am.
St Philip's, Carol's by candlelight Sunday 22nd 6.30pm.
Back to Burwash, Burwash short mat bowl's have had some great game's over the past few week's winning all four home game's on the 28th November and a draw away on December 3rd against two very difficult team's with some top league player's. Well done.