Burwash Village Voice

Village, Weald and Common.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Burwash, Burwash Short Mat Bowls (BSMB), won there home game on Thursday 12th by 3 games to 1, well done. BSMB had there Christmas dinner on Sunday 15th, a wonderful attendance and atmosphere from all who came past and present players. A huge thank you to Mary, Wendy and Rainy who always do a wonderful job with the food and everyone else who helped on the day that donated raffle prizes and provided some extra pudding's. St Bartholomew's last reminder for Christmas services, Sunday 22nd Nine lessons and Carols for 4pm. Christmas Eve Midnight Mass for 11.30pm and Christmas Day Nativity for 10.00am.