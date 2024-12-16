Burwash Village Voice
Burwash, Burwash Short Mat Bowls (BSMB), won there home game on Thursday 12th by 3 games to 1, well done. BSMB had there Christmas dinner on Sunday 15th, a wonderful attendance and atmosphere from all who came past and present players. A huge thank you to Mary, Wendy and Rainy who always do a wonderful job with the food and everyone else who helped on the day that donated raffle prizes and provided some extra pudding's. St Bartholomew's last reminder for Christmas services, Sunday 22nd Nine lessons and Carols for 4pm. Christmas Eve Midnight Mass for 11.30pm and Christmas Day Nativity for 10.00am.
Burwash Amateur Pantomime Society (BAPS), present Hansel and Gretel at Burwash village hall on Saturday 1st February 2025 for 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 2nd for 2.30pm and the following weekend Saturday 8th for 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets available from the parish room in the bear car park Burwash, Monday to Wednesday 10.00am to 12noon, no booking fee. Or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/baps with booking fee charge. BAPS raising funds to support local children's group's.
Burwash Common St Philip's last reminder for Christmas service, carol's by candlelight Sunday 22nd for 6.30pm.
and last of all, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, to all.