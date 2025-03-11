Burwash Village Voice

Village, Weald and Common.

Burwash Village hall, soup Lunch last week was well attended. And many donations were made for the raffle, it's amazing how generous people can be. Well done to Mary Taylor BEM and all her helpers, Wendy Woolgargar, Muck Moore, Lyanne Collins, Louise Pierce, Heather Ann Rumen, Linda Jamieson, Tesky O'Neil and Barry Taylor.

There were nine soup varieties and Twelve desserts, all raising at least £700 for the village hall. I wasn't in attendance but had much positive feedback with many wonderful tasty food comments, one and perhaps for someone else who has never had the experience.

Burwash F.C. Well done on the weather and Burwash F.C. for a great match and home win. From going 1-0 and to come back to win 3-2 against Westfield IV. MOTM Rob Swaine for his two goals and a well done to Lewis Fairs for the opening goal to bring Burwash back into the game, a great result from the whole team.