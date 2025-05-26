Burwash Village Voice
Village; Common; Weald.
What’s happening? Village, St Bartholomew’s Holy communion BCP 10am Sunday, June 1st, yes June already. Village, Christ the King mass 9am Sunday, June 1st and 10am mass for Tuesday and Friday. Weald, St Philip’s Matins 8am Sunday, June 1st; Morning Service 10.30.
What’s happened? Myself not filling this space, if anyone has anything that they want published please do email me or call me 882828 and I’ll endeavour to fill this space for you and the community, happening (must be a week before) or happened, thank you.