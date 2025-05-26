Burwash Village Voice

By Thomas Travers
Contributor
Published 26th May 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 08:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Village; Common; Weald.

What’s happening? Village, St Bartholomew’s Holy communion BCP 10am Sunday, June 1st, yes June already. Village, Christ the King mass 9am Sunday, June 1st and 10am mass for Tuesday and Friday. Weald, St Philip’s Matins 8am Sunday, June 1st; Morning Service 10.30.

What’s happened? Myself not filling this space, if anyone has anything that they want published please do email me or call me 882828 and I’ll endeavour to fill this space for you and the community, happening (must be a week before) or happened, thank you.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice