Burwash Village Voice

Village, Weald and Common

Village Happening.

St Bartholomew’s CoE, Monday, September 1, 3C’s (coffee cake and chat) at 10am to 12pm a lovely friendly peaceful weekly togetherness excluding bank holiday Monday’s; Thursday 4th at 10am Holy Communion.

Christ the King RC, Sunday, August 31 at 9am Mass; Tuesday, September 2 at 10am Mass; Friday 5th at 10am Mass.

Tea at the Ritz.

St Bartholomew’s and St Philip’s CoE, Sunday, August 31 at 11am, is a United Benefice service at The assumption of Blessed Mary and St Nicholas CoE Etchingham.

Burwash F.C. Saturday, August 30, first game of the season Swan meadow 2pm Kick-off.

Burwash walks for strollers Wednesday, September 3 at 9am, meet up The Bear Car Park Burwash.

Village happened.

BPFA Summer fair, dog show and after event, one word “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”, what an amazing day for all and very well organised.

The change of day worked for the after event a break from tradition doesn’t always work but this did so hopefully everyone had some good rest on the Bank holiday Monday. The live band was wonderful and the atmosphere brilliant.

Well done to BPFA for the faultless organising and a special thanks to all the volunteers making the day what it was, without volunteers where would we be. And a well done to all the stall holders and various stands who were all part of making the day.

We were blessed with a beautiful blue sky day and warm evening what more could be asked for. The only not so good part is, we’ve to wait another year.