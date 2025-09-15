Burwash Village Voice

Village, Weald and Common.

Village Happening.

Village Hall, Auction of Promises, Saturday 20th September at 7pm, £10 entry includes a glass of wine and canapés, some amazing auction promises, don’t miss out and all for the benefit of the fund raising for the village church access and amenities project for all.

St Bartholomew’s CoE, Sung Matins, Sunday 21st at 10am; 3Cs Morning coffee cake and chat, for 10am to 12pm Monday 22nd; Holy Communion, Thursday 18th at 10am.

Christ the King RC, Mass at 9am Sunday 21st; Mass at 10 am Tuesday 23rd and Friday 26th.

Burwash short mat Bowls, Burwash village hall Every Monday excluding Bank holidays 6.30pm to 9pm.

Burwash not so young club, Thursday 25th Village hall at 2.15pm a talk about the Chelsea flower show by Phyllis Stevens.

Weald and Common happening.

St Philip’s CoE, Sunday 21st at 9.30am Holy Communion BCP and for 4pm praise at the pavilion.

BCW residents Association open meeting at Burwash Common Pavilion for Monday 22nd at 7.15pm.