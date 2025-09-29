Burwash Village Voice
What’s happening.
Village.
Burwash community farmers market at Swan meadow playing field, Saturday 4th October at 9am-11.30am, the first Saturday of every month.
St Bartholomew’s CoE, Friday 3rd October at 6pm Choir Practice; Sunday 5th at 8.30am Holy Communion BCP and at 10am Harvest Family Service; Monday 6th at 10am-12pm, Coffee (and tea) cake and chat, known as the 3Cs everyone welcome; Tuesday 7th at 8am-10am drop in, bellringing practice 7.30pm-9pm; Thursday 9th at 10am Holy Communion.
Eddie Workman Pavilion Tuesday 7th at 10am-12pm Burwash village playgroup.
Christ the King, Mass Sunday 5th October at 9am; Tuesday 9th Mass at 10am; Friday 12th Mass at 10am.
Weald and Common.
St Philip’s CoE, Sunday 5th at 10.30am Harvest festival service.
Burwash Common pavilion Thursday 9th at 2pm After eight club verses Rotherfield annual quiz.