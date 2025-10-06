Burwash Village Voice
What’s happening.
Village.
St Bartholomew's CoE, Friday 10th October at 6pm Choir Practice; Monday 13th at 10am-12pm, Coffee (and tea) cake and chat, known as the 3Cs everyone welcome; Tuesday 14th at 8am-10am drop in, bellringing practice 7.30pm-9pm; Wednesday 15th at 11am the funeral of dear Janette Lee;Thursday 16th at 10am Holy Communion and at 2.30pm the funeral of dear Eileen Jarvis.
Christ the King, Mass Sunday 12th at 9am; Tuesday 14th Mass at 10am; Friday 17th Mass at 10am.
Village hall, Burwash not so young meeting, Thursday 16th subject the Commonwealth War Graves, the speaker Jane.
Weald and Common.
St Philip's CoE, United Benefice Service Sunday 12th at 10.30am and evensong at 8pm.