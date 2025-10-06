Burwash Village Voice

Village, Weald and Common.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

St Bartholomew's CoE, Friday 10th October at 6pm Choir Practice; Monday 13th at 10am-12pm, Coffee (and tea) cake and chat, known as the 3Cs everyone welcome; Tuesday 14th at 8am-10am drop in, bellringing practice 7.30pm-9pm; Wednesday 15th at 11am the funeral of dear Janette Lee;Thursday 16th at 10am Holy Communion and at 2.30pm the funeral of dear Eileen Jarvis.