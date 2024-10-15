Businesses are recognised for supporting their communities.

By Nathan Dunar
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 12:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Polegate Community Foundation have recently awarded three businesses with a ‘Pride of Polegate’ Award.

Earlier this year the team at the Polegate Community Foundation decided to award local business with a very unique award showing gratitude for their outstanding support for their local communities. Three Polegate businesses received the first every ‘Pride of Polegate Business Award’ for their ongoing contributions to the people of Polegate and surrounding communities.

Willow Tree Financial Services along with Home and Castle Estate Agent and Haine and Son Funeral Directors were the first three businesses to receive an award of this type.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tracy Wells from Home and Castle said “I have supported the Polegate Football Team, I have had many work experience placements, I have supported Polegate’s Christmas event for many years and also taken part in organising them. I have supported our charities including You Raise Me Up and Children With Cancer Fund and I have also supported many different community events and civic events with different Mayors on Polegate Town Council.”

Haine and Son collecting their award.Haine and Son collecting their award.
Haine and Son collecting their award.

A spokesperson for CPJ Field Haine and Son said “The team at Haine & Son funeral home in Polegate high street are very honoured and proud to receive the Pride of Polegate Business Award. We are privileged to be able to look after families within the community and contribute as much as possible, from our dedicated window displays collecting for many different local charities. We are always so grateful for the support we receive from the Polegate community and we would like to stress that our doors are always open and everyone is welcome in for a chat.

Related topics:Polegate
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice