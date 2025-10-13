Businesses invited to charity's new Eastbourne premises on Thursday October 23

A Sussex charity has moved into new premises in Eastbourne - and is inviting Chamber members to an Open Evening on Thursday October 23 between 5.30pm and 7pm

SASBAH is the Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

It was previously based at Gun Hill in Chiddingly and is now situated on the site of The JPK Project at 39 Church Street, Old Town.

It has more than 1000 members across Sussex, supporting people with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and other disabilities.

CEO Rom Sanglaji said: "We are thrilled to have moved into Eastbourne, and also thrilled to be working closely with Jill Parker at The JPK Project, a charity so well known locally and rightly held in very high regard.

"JPK has seven supported living flats at the back of the site for people with learning disabilities, and SASBAH has moved into the rest of the building, and a beautiful building it is too. It is an example of true partnership and it's working extremely well.

"We look forward to welcoming Chamber members here, and we are keen to be actively involved in the local community."

From the site, SASBAH operates:

· A fortnightly Youth Club, Bournefree

· Saspire, giving people with disabilities valuable work experience opportunities

· A bespoke gift shop with many hand crafted gifts and jewellery for sale

· An elegant space to hold functions/events

· Training in life skills in particular around catering

Rom said: "I would encourage Chamber members to join us on October 23 for drinks and nibbles

"I would also like to extend a message to the local community as well - please reach out to us and make contact. We look forward to working with the community, together building a better future for our members."

To contact Rom, email [email protected] or call 077790 38542.