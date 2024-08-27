Busy Bank Holiday weekend of rescues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the past four days during the Bank Holiday Weekend, as people were out enjoying themselves, the dedicated staff and volunteers of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service have been putting in a lot of effort.

ince Friday morning East Sussex WRAS has helped more than 185 creatures. Including four incidents in Uckfield, 22 in Eastbourne, 14 in Brighton, nine in Hove, four in Haywards Heath, four in Ringmer, four in Seaford, three in Hailsham, three in Lewes, three in Polegate, three in Shoreham, two in Hastings, two in Nutley, two in Pevensey Bay, as well as Bexhill, Camber, East Grinstead, Fletching, Glynde, Halland, Hampden Park, Herstmonceux, Heathfield, Horsted Keynes, Kemp Town, Ninfield, Woodingdean and Worthing.

Some of these were referred to more local groups but still included admitting them into WRAS’s care.

A total of 81 ducks, 32 pigeons, 26 gulls, six foxes, four fallow deer, four hedgehogs, three Collared doves, as well as crows, Kestrels, Starlings, Blackbirds, Goldfinches, Herons, House Martins, Rabbits, Sparrows and a Wren were all helped.

Uckfield Deer being released.

Rescues included:

On Friday, August 23 at 8am, a fox was found with its head trapped between a wall and a washing line pole in St Leonards. Trevor Weeks, the rescuer, hurried to the scene to aid the fox, which had already been freed. Unfortunately, the fox passed away shortly after being admission.

On Saturday, August 24 at 6:10pm, there was a fallow deer caught with its antlers entangled in an electric rope in Uckfield. Fortunately, rescuers managed to capture and release the deer safely.

On Sunday, August 25 at noon, Sussex Police contacted WRAS, requesting assistance with a fallow deer found with rope and a large fence post entangled in its antlers in an East Grinstead estate garden. Although WRAS typically doesn't cover that area, they responded after other organizations were unavailable. Despite an extensive search, the deer could not be located.

Uckfield Deer entangled.

On Sunday, August 25 at 5:05pm, WRAS responded to a unusual situation involving over 80 ducks sighted roaming across Eastbourne Road, Ride ducks were believed to have fled from a possible rearing site. Collaborating with locals, rescuers guided the ducks towards a nearby pond for their safety.

On Monday, August 26, at 8:40am, a male fallow deer with entangled antlers in an electric rope was spotted at Down Street in Nutley. Rescuers swiftly arrived and successfully freed the deer, taking less than four minutes from the start of their approach. The distressed deer stumbled in panic as it tried to run off on the wet grass and hard ground but managed to get back on its feet and dashed off into the woodland.

While the WRAS rescue line may be quieter than back in June and July, the nature of rescues tends to switch during this time of year, often involving prolonged efforts to free trapped animals in challenging or awkward positions, along with an increase in deer antler entanglements.

This summer has proven to be exceptionally busy, with nearly 1,100 casualties handled in June alone. In total, over 4,500 casualties have been dealt with so far in 2024. WRAS has been admitting up to 67 casualties per day.

Nutley Deer entangled.

“Throughout the Bank Holiday, I've been busy either handling calls as a Rescue Coordinator or responding to rescue missions in the field. It's challenging to focus on other tasks during this period, leading fundraising to be put on hold. There's a common misconception that we receive funding from the Government or local council, when in fact, we are solely reliant on donations as a local charity. With rising expenses, we truly appreciate the community's support in funding our essential services.” said Trevor Weeks.

Anyone wanting to find out more about WRAS is encouraged to visit their website www.wildlifeambulance.org.