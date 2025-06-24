Busy start to the summer season at Camber

Soaring temperatures at the weekend saw thousands of visitors flock to our district to enjoy our wonderful beaches and coast.

As expected, Camber was an extremely popular destination, and it wasn’t long before the car parks were full and the beach was packed with families enjoying the warm weather.

A great deal of work goes into preparing for the summer season at Camber Sands, with Rother District Council, the county and parish council, emergency services, the RNLI and contractors working together to keep visitors as safe as possible on their visit.

The popularity of Camber Sands is positive for the area’s economy, but brings with it some real challenges, not least the impact of so many visitors on the roads around the village.

RNLI Lifeguards at Camber

I want to assure residents that we continue to look at ways we can ease congestion around the summer season and ensure everyone can enjoy Camber safely.

This weekend, Central car park at Camber will be closed from 7pm on Sunday (June 29) until 7pm on Wednesday, July 2, to allow sewer diversion work to take place as part of the Camber Welcome Centre development. Parking will still be available at the Old Lydd Road, and Camber Western car parks during this time.

Listed building consent has now been submitted for the planned refurbishment at The Colonnade in Bexhill. The building is Grade II listed, built to commemorate the coronation of King George V, and any work needs to be properly considered.

The building is greatly in need of repair and refurbishment due to damage caused by water leaks. The work is expected to begin in October and be completed by spring 2026.

Traffic queues at Camber

To keep residents and businesses informed, we have set up a dedicated website which shares a bit about the amazing history of the building and will contain updates on the progress of the work - Colonnade Refurbishment – Rother District Council

The district council is currently preparing a new Local Plan – this will guide development over the next 15 to 20 years, ensuring it brings the greatest benefit to the community.

As part of the process, we are giving the public, including landowners, the chance to suggest sites across the district that might be suitable for future development.

Homes are needed in our district but it’s important they are in the right place, with the right infrastructure in place, and I would encourage people to submit land for consideration via our website - Call for Sites – Rother District Council Submissions need to be made by Friday, August 1.