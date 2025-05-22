Butterflies need a helping hand to flourish in Sussex

Nettles and rotting wood in gardens and other green spaces can help save butterfly species from decline in Sussex, says an expert.

David Dennis, the Bexhill Wild Domesday conservation manager for Bexhill Town Council, said five species thrived on nectar from nettles and some hung their larvae on nearby wood.

Mr Dennis, who is making a master list of Sussex butterflies with biodiversity expert Keith Hillier-Palmer, said there were 59 species in Britain, with 54 of them in the county. Butterflies were in overall decline, but simple measures like growing nettles could help to save them, he added.

He will talk about butterflies at Alexandra Park Greenhouse at St Helens Road, Hastings on Saturday, June 14. The event runs from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. Pay what you can; suggested donation: £5.

Endangered: Green veined white butterfly.

Mr Dennis said many gardeners thought nettles were bad for their plots, but he added: “Stinging nettles are good for you and for butterflies.”

Butterflies were an important part of the insect food chain and pollinated crops by feeding on their nectar. Farmers and housing developers could help to stem the declining population. He added: “We don’t want to live in a concrete jungle with one caterpillar.”

Greenhouse volunteer Rupert Bozeat will start a four-week course in June about how to meditate while drawing.

Rupert, a retired senior lecturer and course leader in furniture and product design,

At risk: Small tortoiseshell butterfly.

will lead the event at the greenhouse, starting on Tuesday, June 17. The rest of the course will be on Tuesday, June 24; Tuesday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 8.

The two-hour sessions will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm on each day.

The course costs £48, including materials, and tickets will be sold from 9am on Friday, June 13, at Eventbrite. All profits will be donated to greenhouse funds.

Rupert said the course entitled Drawing Life aims to teach mindful or drawing meditation. No previous experience is required.

Butterfly expert David Dennis.

The greenhouse will be part of Town Grown’s Edible Open Gardens event during its usual opening hours from 10.30am to 1pm on Saturday, June 28.

This year’s campaign on June 28 and 29 aims to encourage residents in Hastings and St Leonards to open their vegetable plots for public viewing. More details from Town Grown on https://towngrown.co.uk/contact-us/