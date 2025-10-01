On Saturday, September 27, Buxted was transformed into a blaze of colour, fire and sound. In only its second year the Buxted Bonfire Society brought the Sussex bonfire tradition back with a breath-taking torchlit procession, bonfire and firework display.

Twenty-one Bonfire Societies from across Sussex joined Buxted to parade, filling the quiet village streets with costumes, drums, banners and fire. Hundreds of flaming torches lit the darkness as thousands of cheering spectators packed the village to enjoy the event.

Its origins are steeped in mystery and folklore but as late as 1893 the Society was very much alive. After the success of bringing bonfire back to the village in 2014, Buxted Bonfire Society was proud to host the Sussex tradition again this year. Members had been working hard since reforming in 2017 to bring the spectacle home.

Buxted Bonfire Society proudly raised funds for two local charities: Mankind/Womankind and the Buxted Memory Cafe. And the evening built to a dramatic finale with a musical display.

Debbie Elliott said: "We are thrilled that Buxted Bonfire has returned as an annual tradition. It takes months and months of hard work by our small group of volunteers but the response from the community makes it all worthwhile. We're so grateful to everyone who supported us on the night."

She explained that organising an event of this scale requires significant time, effort and funding as it costs more than £10,000 a year. Anyone who would like to support the Society can contribute via their GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/89b074763

"Buxted Bonfire Society is a fantastic way to meet new people, take part in a unique local tradition and enjoy something the whole family can be part of" explained Debbie. Anyone interested in becoming a member can visit: www.buxtedbonfiresociety.so.uk or email: [email protected]

The Society is already planning ahead with next year's Bonfire Night confirmed for Saturday, September 26, 2026.

1 . Fire site picture- Photo credit to ROZ BASSFORD.jpg Buxted Bonfire - the fire site Photo: Roz Bassford

2 . Buxted Bonfire Society- Photo credit to ROZ BASSFORD.jpg Buxted Bonfire Society Photo: Roz Bassford

3 . Bonfire - Photo Credit to MATT MUNNERY.jpg The bonfire Photo: MATT MUNNERY

4 . Fire Barrels- Photo credit to JAN BEESLEY.jpg Jan Beesley Photo: Jan Beesley