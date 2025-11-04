Buxted Park Bridge Club raises £1,076 for Parkinson’s UK

By James Beeching
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2025, 12:10 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 13:04 GMT
Buxted Park Bridge Clubplaceholder image
Buxted Park Bridge Club
Buxted Park Bridge Club held a successful fundraising afternoon on October 15, raising an impressive £1,076 in support of Parkinson’s UK.

A total of 52 bridge players took part in a lively duplicate bridge competition, with one pair emerging as the overall winners with the highest score.

Most Popular

Adding to the fun, a special “balloon prize” was awarded to the player who finished the afternoon holding a balloon - passed between players whenever someone won a trick with a 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event combined great play with great generosity, all in aid of supporting vital research and services for those living with Parkinson’s.

Buxted Park Bridge Clubplaceholder image
Buxted Park Bridge Club

Linda Mason, Chairman of Buxted Park Bridge Club, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who joined in and helped raise such a wonderful amount for Parkinson’s UK. It was a fantastic afternoon of bridge, laughter, and community spirit.”

James Beeching, Community Fundraiser for the South East at Parkinson’s UK, added: “It’s great to see people doing what they enjoy while supporting a cause that means so much to so many. The effort and generosity shown by everyone at Buxted Park Bridge Club are really appreciated - thank you to everyone who made it such a success.”

Buxted Park Bridge Club meets every Tuesday afternoon from 1.30pm, and new players are always welcome.

Related topics:Parkinson's UKSouth East
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice