Buxted Park Bridge Club raises £1,076 for Parkinson’s UK

Buxted Park Bridge Club

Buxted Park Bridge Club held a successful fundraising afternoon on October 15, raising an impressive £1,076 in support of Parkinson’s UK.

A total of 52 bridge players took part in a lively duplicate bridge competition, with one pair emerging as the overall winners with the highest score.

Adding to the fun, a special “balloon prize” was awarded to the player who finished the afternoon holding a balloon - passed between players whenever someone won a trick with a 2.

The event combined great play with great generosity, all in aid of supporting vital research and services for those living with Parkinson’s.

Linda Mason, Chairman of Buxted Park Bridge Club, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who joined in and helped raise such a wonderful amount for Parkinson’s UK. It was a fantastic afternoon of bridge, laughter, and community spirit.”

James Beeching, Community Fundraiser for the South East at Parkinson’s UK, added: “It’s great to see people doing what they enjoy while supporting a cause that means so much to so many. The effort and generosity shown by everyone at Buxted Park Bridge Club are really appreciated - thank you to everyone who made it such a success.”

Buxted Park Bridge Club meets every Tuesday afternoon from 1.30pm, and new players are always welcome.