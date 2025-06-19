Buxted Park Cricket Club receives £12,000 in funding to improve sports facilities

Heathfield Park Cricket Club has received £16,000 from Wealden District Council’s (WDC) Sports Infrastructure Fund which will contribute towards the installation of new cricket nets at the cricket ground on School Hill.

The funding comes from the Sports Infrastructure Fund; a new funding programme launched in October 2024 by WDC. The programme will invest up to £600,000 over the next three years to enhance and improve outdoor sports pitches and facilities throughout the district.

These sites are widely used by many members of the community. The practice nets at Heathfield are old and no longer met Cricket Board standards, making urgent replacement necessary to allow play to continue. Without financial support from Wealden council, the quality of the site and its facilities would have declined further. This would have reduced the availability of facilities, leading to fewer teams — particularly junior and Sunday-friendly teams – and would have reduced the availability at this site.