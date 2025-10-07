Buzzing with Excitement: Bourne Community College welcomes future students at open evening
The event was a wonderful celebration of learning, creativity, and community spirit — and we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and helped make the evening such a success.
Visitors were treated to a vibrant showcase of the school’s energy and excellence, as they explored classrooms filled with interactive activities and inspiring displays. From hands-on science experiments and lively drama performances to creative art workshops and technology demonstrations, there was a real sense of pride and enthusiasm radiating from both students and staff.
For those who were unable to attend, Open Morning tours are now available and can be booked through the school website. These smaller sessions offer families the chance to experience the school during a normal working day and see first-hand what makes Bourne Community College such a special place to learn.
At Bourne Community College, our mission is clear: to fully prepare our students for life beyond school. We are committed to ensuring every student achieves success during this crucial stage of their learning journey. Through high-quality teaching, exceptional pastoral support, and a broad, balanced curriculum, we help every child make outstanding progress — academically and personally.
We work hard to build our students’ self-confidence and self-belief, helping them to recognise their talents and reach their full potential. Our goal is that, after five years with us, every young person leaves Bourne Community College as a responsible, happy and confident individual, ready to thrive and contribute positively to the wider world.
What Makes Us the School of Choice
- A strong community school, rooted in our values
- High quality teaching and learning of a broad, balanced and engaging curriculum
- Students flourish and achieve their potential, whatever their starting point
- Passionate and dedicated staff who develop confident, happy learners
- More Able programme to challenge and inspire students in all subjects
- Extensive Enrichment Programme with a wide range of extra-curricular activities
- Comprehensive Transition Process
- Parental workshops and partnerships
- Strong and supportive pastoral care system
- Dynamic Student Movement
- GOLD Rights Respecting School
- Strong partnerships locally, nationally and internationally
- A school where children are inspired to become the best version of themselves