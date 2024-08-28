Caer Gwent opens the door to new friendships and interests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, was delighted to hear from families of residents at their Caer Gwent luxury care home recently. They heard how, after worrying about their parents’ wellbeing and deciding to help them move to Caer Gwent, their parents took on a whole new lease of life.

Heather, 93, had been living alone for many years with support from her son who lived miles away, and her kind neighbours. When her needs increased, her son Alan arranged for home care but he was increasingly concerned about her health and happiness. He searched for a solution and found Caer Gwent, closer to his home with all the companionship and care his mum deserved.

“My mother was obviously anxious about the move but was welcomed immediately upon arrival. There was a constant stream of friendly, cheerful and helpful staff calling in to make her comfortable,” said Alan. “Naturally it was a little confusing at first but after just two weeks, the anxieties have disappeared.”

The transition marked a new beginning and within days, Heather was joining in with a wide range of activities, from arts & crafts and animal visits to group exercise classes and trips out and about.

Alan said, “Mum lived in Kent before, where she would either be in bed with the curtains closed or sitting at the dining table waiting for the next care worker to come with very limited mobility in between times. Now I know that she is getting excellent 24/7 care at the press of a button, very welcome help with her laundry, eating fabulously well, has joined a lovely group of ladies in the dining room, had her hair done at the in-house salon and is taking on a variety of the activities on offer – Sammy, the activities co-ordinator is so enthusiastic. Mum told me just the other day that the time seems to fly by!”

Caer Gwent provides loving care for each resident, along with the peace of mind of 24/7 professional nursing care should they need it at any time. They also provide a sense of community where everyone can enjoy their golden years.

“Looking after people’s emotional wellbeing is just as important as taking care of their physical needs,” said Clare Feest, Manager at Caer Gwent. “It’s wonderful to see how new residents arrive and within days they begin to relax and join in as much or as little as they wish. It’s all part of what makes our home so special for residents and their families.”

Gillian’s dad, John, moved into Caer Gwent recently. “My lovely dad is nearly 93 and at his previous care home, he wasn’t getting the mental stimulation he needed. His mind is still sharp. On visiting Caer Gwent, we found it has a really good mixture of residents,” said Gillian. “The staff are always smiling and they’ve really taken to dad. I now know Dad’s going to enjoy life in a place he can thrive.

“He sometimes sits in the garden and chats to people about football or about the old days. One of the people he’s met knows the area of London he used to live, and they both knew the dance halls where Dad & Mum used to go years ago!

“Now when we call, if Dad’s not around, it’s because he’s getting involved in the entertainment or having tea in the garden! Last week I called him and he said, ‘I can’t talk for long, I’m going to listen to a singer at 2 o’clock!’. He’s enjoying all the activities and looking forward to some trips out.”

