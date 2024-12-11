Caer Gwent unveils interior-designed piano lounge in boutique hotel style

The piano lounge at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent residential care home has undergone an outstanding interior transformation. The result is a completely refreshed space which creates a welcoming, elegant, and comfortable environment for residents and their guests.

Blending flair for design with a focus on comfort for residents, the lounge has quickly become a favourite gathering spot within Caer Gwent, which is rated 9.9/10 on carehome.co.uk. Residents are delighted with the new design which is reminiscent of a stylish cruise ship lounge or boutique hotel.

The furniture is both comfortable and stylish with bold colours, ambient lighting, surfaces that reflect the light, and elegant accessories for that perfect finishing touch.

The new lounge has impressed John, who moved to Caer Gwent earlier this year. “It’s really quite amazing what you’ve been able to do with this space,” he said. “The piano lounge was nice before, but this has taken it to a new level completely. It’s very comfortable, very welcoming, and a perfect space to show new people what this home can do.”

Brenda also shared her enthusiasm for the lounge’s new layout. “It’s nice and airy,” she said. “You can sit by the fireplace with a chair either side, as Enid and I did last night which was rather nice. Or you can sit at a table with four of you chatting.”

Key features of the updated lounge include a striking corner design that showcases the piano, now a shiny black centrepiece against dramatic navy and ivory walls. Luxurious curtains frame the windows and double doors offering a stunning view of the home’s garden, where colourful shrubs are creating a stunning autumn scene. Lanterns placed outside add a warm glow in the evenings. Pat, another resident with an eye for detail, said, “The whole thing really takes your breath away. It’s very impressive.”

Practical touches include a bar area with tea and coffee facilities, encouraging residents and visitors to feel at home and relax over refreshments.

The re-imagined piano lounge shows how everyday living can be enhanced through inspired interior design, while still creating a warm sense of community.

For more information or to book a visit to look around Caer Gwent, including the new piano lounge, contact the friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327 327 or visit Guild Care – Caer Gwent at www.caergwent.org.