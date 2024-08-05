Call for groups and businesses to join the first Good Food Fortnight in Arun & Chichester

Bringing people together to celebrate food and community

The first Arun and Chichester Good Food Fortnight will run from September 20 – October 6.

This will be a fortnight of food-related activities and events across the two districts with the aims to celebrate local organisations that improve access to food and alleviate food poverty, encourage growing, cooking and eating together as a community and spotlight food businesses that champion local, sustainable and affordable food.

The fortnight will also help to create connections in the community and encourage conversations and action to improve our local food system.

The Arun and Chichester Food Partnership are calling on organisations and businesses in Arun and Chichester to hold an activity or event during the Good Food Fortnight which will be listed in a programme and promoted across the districts.

“We have a vibrant community with many people working towards everyone having enough good food, now and in the future. From charities and community groups which provide free food or community meals as well as food education, to the people who grow and serve delicious local food, to the community growing spaces where everyone can join in, to the work to reduce the environmental impact of the food system, we want to gather and celebrate all the great things about food in Arun & Chichester," said Arun & Chichester Food Partnership Co-Chair Pam Bushby.

The Good Food Fortnight is an opportunity for local groups and businesses to raise the profile of their organisation through free advertising, attract new customers, bring in new supporters and volunteers, raise awareness of food-related issues and celebrate the great work happening in our communities.

The Food Partnership has created a pack full of ideas and inspiration for community groups, businesses and individuals, split into three tiers to make it as easy as possible to take part. To find out more, visit the Good Food Fortnight webpage where you can find a campaign pack and downloadable resources as well as a link to register an activity by Thursday, August 15.