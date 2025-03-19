Call for residents’ help in shaping action plan for Hastings’ heritage

A listening base at the Bullet Coffee House on Robertson St

What makes Hastings & St Leonards special? What parts of Hastings’ past do you love and why?

Hastings Commons ,a community organisation that regenerates buildings to serve the local population, is seeking views on these questions from Hastings residents at a series of listening sessions, with the next taking place at Priory Meadow shopping centre from 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday 29th March.

The views will help create the new Shared Heritage Action Plan for Everyone (SHAPE) - a plan that will highlight what matters to local people in Hastings.

“SHAPE is asking local people what matters to them from the past that they would like to save or celebrate,” explains Jess Steele, CEO and Commoner-at-Large at Hastings Commons. “By listening to lots of different people, we’re building a 'treasure trove' of heritage assets - buildings, traditions and people. From there we’ll aim to agree shared priorities and create mini action plans, along with suggestions for a new approach to looking after and celebrating the town’s wonderful heritage."

Hastings Commons volunteer Claire Innes volunteers at the Priory Meadows shopping centre

This final stage of the process - where the SHAPE is formulated - will take place from June to September.

Hastings Commons is also setting up “listening bases” across the town to get feedback from residents in places they already spend time, as well as running a monthly heritage forum open toanyone who is actively engaged in heritage in the town.

Residents can also share their thoughts online to support the development of the plan.

Emma Kersey, Heritage@HTH Project Coordinator and Operations Lead at Holy Trinity Hastings (HTH) Church, says:“HTH Church is pleased to participate in the Hastings Heritage Forum and join with others in our town who are engaging with heritage in all its forms. This is helping us to understand what from the past is important to our local community and shaping future plans for conservation and protection of our beautiful buildings, stories and events.”

For more information visit hastingscommons.com/programmes/heritage/