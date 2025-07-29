Call for sponsors: Be part of Hailsham's fastest growing community event in 2026

Following the outstanding success of this year's Hailsham Community Run - which saw over 1,000 participants take part - organisers are now actively inviting local businesses and organisations to come on board as sponsors for the 2026 event, scheduled for Sunday 17 May.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now firmly established as one of the largest public events on Hailsham's calendar and one of the fastest-growing community races in East Sussex, next year's run aims to be even bigger, with a new entry cap of 1,200 participants and thousands more expected to line the High Street in support.

Town Council Support and Trusted Leadership

The Hailsham Community Run has previously benefited from the generous support of Hailsham Town Council, which has part-funded the event in past years, helping it grow into a much-loved annual tradition that celebrates community, fitness and unity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Community Run

Returning to coordinate the 2026 event are Mary Laxton and Karen Nicholls, in collaboration with Sports Systems Ltd, which brings industry-leading technical and race management expertise. Colin Mitchell also joins the team as co-organiser, helping to build on the success of previous years.

"There's something truly powerful about seeing thousands of people come together - runners, spectators, schools, local groups - all supporting one another," said Colin Mitchell. "We’re not just planning a race, we're creating a moment of community pride. And with the support of local businesses through sponsorship, we can make this an unforgettable day for everyone involved."

A Unique Opportunity to Support the Community

Businesses large and small are being encouraged to take advantage of a range of sponsorship opportunities, from headline packages to more accessible local options. Sponsors benefit from prominent brand exposure on digital platforms, printed materials and on race day itself.

"Sponsoring the Hailsham Community Run is not just about putting your logo on a banner," said event lead Mary Laxton. "It's about standing behind a much-loved local tradition that brings people together and fosters pride in our town. It's a meaningful investment in Hailsham's community spirit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you sponsor a specific activity, provide refreshments or contribute services, every bit of support helps deliver a well-run, well-loved community experience."

2026 Sponsors Already on Board

The organising team is delighted to announce early sponsors already confirmed for the 2026 event:

+ Colston/Alinker: 1-mile all-inclusive run sponsor

+ Diplocks Café & Pizza: 3k run sponsor

+ The Royal Indian: 5k run sponsor

+ Hallmark Glazed Extensions: 10k run sponsor

Additional sponsors include Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings, The White Hart, The King's Head (Cacklebury), Lightning Fibre, Inner Sole Reflexology and Stevens & Carter. With sponsorship opportunities still available, organisers encourage more local companies and community groups to come forward and be part of this fast-growing event.

Inclusive and Accessible...

Inclusivity remains at the heart of the Hailsham Community Run, with race options tailored for every age and ability, including a 1-mile accessible route designed for individuals with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Inclusivity isn't just a feature of the Hailsham Community Run - it's the foundation it's built on," said Karen Nicholls, Project Inclusivity Lead. "Our goal has always been to create an event where absolutely everyone feels welcome, valued and supported, regardless of age, ability or background."

"Whether you're a competitive athlete, someone with mobility needs or a parent pushing a buggy, you belong here. The 1-mile all-inclusive route is thoughtfully designed to ensure maximum accessibility, but the atmosphere of encouragement and unity extends across every race."

Get Involved

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how you can support the 2026 Hailsham Community Run, contact the organising team on 07723 444209 or by email: [email protected].