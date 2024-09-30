Call for volunteer drivers to support older people in Worthing and Lancing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service is calling on residents in Worthing and Lancing to play their part as volunteer drivers.

The charity is urgently looking to recruit 18 volunteer drivers for its Chesham House and Adur & Worthing Voluntary Transport services to help older people and those with health or mobility challenges stay active, independent, healthy and connected. The volunteers are needed to provide transport for people to attend medical appointments, visit friends, take part in community groups or simply go to the shops.

The call comes as new research by the charity paints a stark picture of the difficulties faced by non-drivers including increased isolation, missed medical appointments and declining mental health.

The research found nearly half (46%) of non-drivers1 over 70 have missed healthcare appointments due to a lack of transportation, and of these, 96% have missed more than one2. One in five (40%) respondents are also missing the independence driving provided and report feeling frustrated (35%), isolated (20%) and trapped (24%). One in four respondents (25%) say not driving has negatively impacted their happiness.

Volunteer Drivers make a big difference by offering both practical and emotional support. More than just getting someone from A to B, volunteers help combat isolation and support wellbeing by providing a friendly face and a chance to chat, something particularly valued by those who may struggle to get out as much as they would like.

Paul Goff, service manager, Royal Voluntary Service said: “Our research highlights the serious impact not having access to transport can have on people's lives, particularly the isolation and anxiety it can cause. Our Volunteer Drivers play a vital role in counteracting these effects, offering not just transport but a crucial connection to the community. We're urging locals to join our volunteer teams in Lancing and Worthing. Just a few hours of your time could make a world of difference to the health, and happiness, of the person in your passenger seat.”

Volunteer Drivers use their own vehicles to provide transport for local people. Royal Voluntary Service will provide all necessary training and travel expenses are reimbursed. This role offers flexible hours, allowing volunteers to choose how much time they would like to contribute. By giving even just a couple of hours, a volunteer can make a big difference to someone’s wellbeing and happiness.

Volunteer driving is just one of the rewarding roles available with Royal Voluntary Service, people looking to find out more and play their part in supporting their community in Lancing and Worthing can visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering