Call-out to young men aged 18 - 25 - come and sit around a fire and chat

Spark Circles offers a safe space for young men aged 18 to 25 to come together and sit around a fire in a woodland near Lewes, East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are Spark Circles - a new young men’s group from Lewes, East Sussex.

Spark Circles was founded by a group of men who have been supporting each other for over 15 years by meeting weekly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of us have sons in their teens and twenties and we saw a need for this generation of young men to have a place where they can talk, express their emotions, and find real connection. This need has recently been echoed in the news and popular culture with TV dramas like Adolescence and figures such as Gareth Southgate highlighting the importance of supporting young men’s mental health and wellbeing.

Spark Circles, a place for 18-25 year old men to share and be supported.

Spark Circles offers a safe space for young men aged 18 to 25 to come together and sit around a fire in a woodland near Lewes, East Sussex.

Each evening session, held every fortnight, is hosted and guided by at least two older men who bring years of experience in connecting, sharing, listening and providing support.

The process is simple. We provide these young men the opportunity to talk without the fear of judgement. A place where they can listen to each other and offer their support to each other. We offer young men a chance to talk about the challenges they experience in their lives as well as their goals and aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have all completed the Mankind Project’s NWTA course. We are not counsellors or therapists. We do have many years of experience in helping each other through the difficult times and celebrating each other when success comes our way. We help each other to be the best versions of ourselves and offer support when we fall short. We bring this experience to Spark Circles.

A safe space to sit around an open fire in the woodlands

Please visit our website to find out more of what we do, why we do it and who we are www.spark-circles.org

Spark Circles has been running since March 2025 and will continue every two weeks throughout the summer and beyond. It is free of charge, and transport can be arranged if needed.

We warmly encourage any young man aged 18 to 25 who is curious to get in touch to find out more. Young men are free to come along for a trial evening to see if this is for them.

We also invite parents of young men to share our details with their sons.