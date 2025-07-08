Call to support Sussex Six food and drink businesses

Over 100 shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes in the county have made the Sussex Six pledge to take on at least six more Sussex food and drink products in the coming year, to boost local business, support the local community and reduce food miles.

With support from Mid Sussex District Council, Natural Partnerships, which launched Sussex Six in 2023, has created an online Mid Sussex food and drink directory and will promote all businesses which make the pledge.

At the launch event, Cllr Gibson, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy & Housing at Mid Sussex District Council, urged people to support the businesses that have made this commitment. “We are proud of the fantastic food and drink made here in Sussex, and we have some of the best right here in our district.

“We want to encourage more businesses to sign the pledge to serve and sell more local produce, and urge members of the local community to buy local and support these businesses. It’s good for our local community and it’s good for the environment.”

Local producers including Wobblegate, Dillions Vineyard, Missing Link Brewing, Verjuice, Spirit of the Downs, High Weald Dairy, Cocoa Loco and Gorilla Brands were at the event offering tasters to potential buyers.

The Mid Sussex District food and drink directory can be found at Sussexfoodanddrink.org, which includes a map showing where to find the businesses supporting local produce. Businesses wishing to get involved can also find out more at the Sussex Six pages on the website.

The following businesses have already signed the pledge in Mid Sussex:

The Cider Tap and Brewhouse at Wobblegate, Bolney

Bolney Wine Estate – Eighteen Acre Café, Bolney

Butterbox Farm, Scaynes Hill

Missing Link Taproom, West Hoathly

Rushfields Farm Shop, Poynings

The Garden Chef (caterer), West Hoathly

The Shepherd and Dog, Fulking

The Sussex Grocer, Hassocks

“Sixty-three percent of people say they support businesses who sell or serve local products, but it’s hard for them to know who is genuinely doing this. The best way for them to know is for businesses to tell them,” said Hilary Knight from Natural Partnerships CIC.

“We urge local hospitality and retail businesses to highlight your suppliers on your shelves, on your menus, on your newsletters, website, and social media.

Name that wonderful Sussex cheese producer who works night and day to create something unique and tasty. Tell them about that farmer who rears your succulent lamb only five miles away. Name that beer from the brewery down the road which you use in your beer batter or pies. Flag the bakers who make your bread, the dairy that makes your butter. List the delicious Sussex wine that’s on your menu – some of the best in the world. Use your selling point, by telling people you are supporting your local food and drink producers. In no time, you could find some of your top selling products and dishes are Sussex made, and your customer loyalty could grow and grow!”

