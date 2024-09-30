Calling all Eastbourne artists and makers!
For artists this is a lovely, informal, yet valuable way to connect with their audience and show the rest of the community what they do.
The 2024 Christmas Open Houses and Studios will take place during two weekends: 16/17 and 23/24 November.
Eastbourne artists and makers, of all types and abilities are encouraged to take part.
It is only £75 to have a space in the brochure, you can participate for just one weekend although the registration fee is the same.
If you would like to exhibit as part of the Christmas Open Houses and Studios this November then contact Julian Sutherland-Beatson E: [email protected] T: 01323 749708 ASAP. Registration is now open, see www.eastbourneartists.co.uk
There will be 4,000 copies of the full colour brochure distributed across the town together with a PDF online copy.
If you want more information please contact: Julian Sutherland-Beatson E: [email protected]
