Calling all hikers! Chichester hospice calls for adventure seekers to help raise charity cash

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is thrilled to invite adventure-seekers to join one of three unforgettable treks - each designed to support our vital work. You’ll journey through stunning UK landscapes, taking in breath-taking views at every turn. Travel alongside fellow hikers and an experienced guide as you cross new terrain together, on a trek you won’t forget.

The available treks are:

Hadrian’s Wall – 27th to 29th June

Jurassic Coast – 4th to 6th July

Snowdon at Night – 2nd – 3rd August

If you’ve ever dreamed of tracing the ancient stones of Hadrian’s Wall, visiting the stunning beaches of the Jurassic Coast or experiencing a sunrise from the top of one of the Three Peaks now’s your chance. Take on one of these epic treks in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice and make your adventure truly meaningful.

Jurassic Coast

By taking part, you’ll not only be able to challenge yourself, but you will be helping make a difference to local lives. The money that you raise through sponsorship and fundraising will go towards the expert palliative and end-of-life care the Hospice provides across your community.

Take a look at each trek and choose which one calls to you on our website!