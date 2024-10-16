Calling all potential Sussex Santas – make children smile at Horsham garden centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A most unusual job advert has appeared as a family-run garden centre near Horsham seeks a new Father Christmas.

The vacancy for Santa at Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post, near Horsham has occurred due to retirement and is for weekday and weekend shifts commencing on 23rd November.

Tates of Sussex hosts a charity grotto for The Budding Foundation at the A24 site and needs a star for its Christmas experience.

“You’ll play a key role in creating magical memories”, promises the advert, continuing: “You’ll meet and greet families, hear children’s Christmas wishes, and help make their festive dreams come true.”

Could you be Old Barn's next Father Christmas?

A key facet to the role is a commitment to staying in character and embodying the magic of Father Christmas.

The job entails meeting and interacting with children and families, bringing the magic of Christmas to life as they arrive at the festive grotto. Then there’s a need to listen to children’s Christmas wishes with warmth and care

The selected candidate will work alongside a team of experienced elves to create a welcoming, joyful, and festive atmosphere between them.

It is likely that the ideal person will have a jolly, kind, and warm-hearted personality, be a strong communication skills and experience in customer service or performance. There’s a clear need to have an enthusiasm for Christmas and bringing joy to others.

Apply online at tatesofsussex.co.uk/careers